Logansport high school soccer team honors marine killed in Afghanistan

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) – Silence at a packed home stadium.

Logansport boys soccer honoring a fallen alumni.

US Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez was killed in action in Kabul, Afghanistan while evacuating refugees

“I am so proud and I want everybody to remember that my kid was always looking for other people and especially for kids,” said Coral Briseño, Sanchez’s mother. “The last 10 days of his life was saving people.”

Members of the 2016-17 roster were in attendance, telling stories about their former teammate

“We went to school together since I think elementary we both went to Landis and we always had an art class together because he liked art we would bond over art or on the soccer field,” said Adrian Gazcon, a former teammate and friend to Sanchez. “He was just always fun to be around.”

Logansport head coach Mike Turner is an army veteran himself. Turner will carry Sanchez’s sacrifice with him for the rest of his life

“The world lost a good man and the greatest sacrifice and I hope those that he helped save him never forget him and I hope the world understands it’s a great loss,” said Turner.

A community, rallied together to remember the life of one of their own….and to honor the legacy he left behind.