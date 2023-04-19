LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Linton-Stockton School Board voted to not renew Linton Miners Head Basketball Coach Joey Hart’s contract during their meeting on Monday.

Hart, who had coached at Linton for 13 seasons, led them to three state title games and won over 20 games in 11 seasons. During this past season, he was arrested twice for charges of driving under the influence– once on Dec. 31st, and once in March. He was suspended indefinitely following the second incident.

The school board voted 3-1 in favor of not renewing his contract, with member Byron Goodman abstaining as he had coached alongside Hart. Superintendent Kathy Goad addressed the decision following the meeting, wishing Hart the best going forward. Below is her full statement.

“I just want to thank our school board and our community for all of the input they have provided so that we can make a decision that was informed and was in the best interest of the school corporation. I really would like to thank Coach Hart for all of the work he has done at Linton-Stockton. He’s built a basketball program here, we’ve had a lot of student-athletes go through this program that have been successful, not only on the court but in life itself because Coach Hart has been a mentor to them. I truly want to thank him for what he’s done for our program and our community, and wish him the best.”

WTWO reached out to Coach Hart, and he provided a statement via text message.

“Just thank you to all the players, coaches, parents of Miner City basketball. It was an incredible journey that I will always cherish. And thank you to my family for supporting me through this time,” he wrote.