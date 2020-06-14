Lilly pledges $25M, 25,000 volunteer hours against injustice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. and the Lilly Foundation have announced a pledge of $25 million and 25,000 employee volunteer service hours over five years Saturday to ease the burden of racial injustice and its effects on local and national communities of color.

Lilly said Saturday that the Lilly Foundation’s financial commitment over five years is aimed at finding solutions to racial inequity and social injustice primarily in Indianapolis, its surrounding counties and nationally.

It will include grants to improve educational, health, criminal justice and social mobility outcomes for people of color.

