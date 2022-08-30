UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Taylor University received a $500,000 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. Monday afternoon that will allow the university to provide high-quality activities for its students, as well as Indiana high school students.

Lilly Endowment made the grant through its Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative, which is designed to help colleges and universities in Indiana engage youth in on-campus enrichment programs that can help young people envision a future for themselves in college.

“All of us at Taylor University are grateful to Lilly Endowment, an organization long known and appreciated for its visionary support of higher education, and the transformative opportunities this new grant will provide,” said Taylor President D. Michael Lindsay.

Taylor will invest the money in its IMPACT program, which will launch in 2024 and focus on entrepreneurship that will prepare participants to start a venture while also exposing them to the transformative impact higher education can have on their lives.

A highlight of the effort will include an annual summer camp, and participants in the program will be able to experience leadership growth opportunities through classroom and experiential learning.

“Taylor is an emerging thought pioneer in this space, and we intentionally invest resources and curate our programs to enable students to actively pursue God’s calling in their life,” Lindsay said.