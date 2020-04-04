Lilly Endowment awards $33.5M to United Ways amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Lilly Endowment has awarded $33.5 million to United Way chapters across Indiana to help them aid families and individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indianapolis-based charitable foundation says Indiana United Ways, which oversees a statewide network of United Ways, has been awarded $30 million, and the United Way of Central Indiana has received $3.5 million.

Indiana United Ways will distribute the funding on a per-capita basis to address needs in the 86 counties not served by the United Way of Central Indiana.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that United Way of Central Indiana covers Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.