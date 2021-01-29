Lilly 4Q profit surges, helped by new COVID-19 treatment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly’s new COVID-19 treatment helped the drugmaker’s fourth-quarter profit surge even though U.S. regulators approved its use late in the quarter.

The antibody treatment bamlanivimab brought in $850 million in U. S. sales for Lilly after the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use in November for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

The one-time treatment is given through an IV and can be used for patients who are 12 and older who don’t require hospitalization. Lilly said the U.S. government has agreed to buy nearly 1.5 million doses of the drug, and 950,000 have already been delivered.