FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) — A Northeast Indiana wedding received a visit from an international superstar.

Lil Nas X, the rapper behind the song “Old Town Road,” visited a wedding on Saturday, August 17 in Fremont, Ind. where he performed his record-setting single.

Red Barn Acres, the venue that hosted the wedding, posted a picture to Facebook with the star.