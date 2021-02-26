Liberty woman fatally shot after struggle with officer on US-27

UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Liberty woman was fatally shot after struggling with an officer on US-27.

Just before 1 a.m. the Union County Sheriff’s Department reports receiving a 911 call about a woman walking in the middle of US-27 south of Liberty. Liberty Police officer Lorenzo Shepler responded to the area.

When Officer Shepler arrived, he reports finding a woman standing in the middle of the highway. He approached the woman and attempted to move her out of highway, but she began to resist and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle the woman retrieved a knife and advanced towards the Shepler, the press release said. Officer Shepler fired multiple rounds, hitting the woman at least one time.

The woman was airlifted to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries. Indiana State Police said she has been identified as Maggie A. Dickerson, 29, of Liberty.

Officer Shepler sustained minor injuries. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

At the request of the Liberty Police Chief and the Union County Sheriff, the Indiana State Police will investigate the shooting. Once complete, the findings will be forwarded to the Union County Prosecutor.