‘Liberate Indiana’; Dozens gather at governor’s mansion to protest virus lockdown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 200 people upset over restrictions on Indiana residents because of the coronavirus protested Saturday outside the state mansion of Gov. Eric Holcomb.

They want him to back off and restart the economy.

People carrying signs and American flags stood close together along the street outside the home in Indianapolis.

Cars passing the scene honked in support, although the rally wasn’t as large as a similar event Wednesday in Michigan.

One sign said, “If Holcomb’s job is essential, everyone’s job is essential!”

Holcomb said a stay-at-home order that expires Monday will be extended to May 1 while he works on a plan to reopen businesses.

