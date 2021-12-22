LGBT school group wins injunction, can promote activities

PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) — A group supporting LGBT students at an Indiana high school has won a court decision that will allow it to raise money and promote meetings.

Federal Judge James Sweeney II granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday in favor of the Pendleton Heights Gay-Straight Alliance at Pendleton Heights High School. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on the group’s behalf in September, arguing that its free speech rights were being violated along with other laws.

The school argued that its bulletin boards and afternoon announcements should be limited to groups whose activities are “directly related to the curriculum of the school.”