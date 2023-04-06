The recalled products were shipped to retailers and distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. (Courtesy: FDA)

(WKBN) – More than a dozen salads and salad kits sold at multiple retailers in six states are being recalled over possible listeria contamination.

Revolution Farms, based in Michigan, initiated the recall after testing of a random sample returned a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products were shipped to retailers and distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Over a dozen of these outlets, including Fresh Market, Meijer and SpartanNash, are listed as recipients in the recall notice.

Each of the products features the Revolution brand name, according to the notice. They were also packaged between March 3 and March 11, and concern the following varieties, product codes and UPC numbers:

Product Packaging Product Code UPC Code Great Lakes Gourmet 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008028 Green Sweet Crisp 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008141 Michigan Spring Mix 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008004 Robust Romaine 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008035 Romaine Lettuce Boats 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008196 Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008189 Whole Leaf Romaine 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008202 Sesame Ginger Crunch 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23 856791008233 Traverse City Cherry 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23 856791008226 Zesty Southwest 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23 856791008240 Farmer’s Mix 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23 856791008134 Great Lakes Gourmet 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23 856791008066 Green Sweet Crisp 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23 856791008172 Michigan Spring Mix 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23 856791008042 Robust Romaine 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23 856791008127

No illnesses have been reported as of yet. Those who think they’ve become ill from any of the recalled products should seek immediate medical attention.

Retailers have been asked to remove all recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who have bought the recalled products should discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA website.

Ingesting food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the organism that causes listeriosis, can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The FDA said that Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women as well as more short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.