Legislators back expanded gambling at tribe’s Indiana casino

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators have endorsed a deal allowing the tribal casino in South Bend to become a full-fledged competitor to Indiana’s other casinos.

The Indiana House voted Monday for final legislative approval of the agreement signed in January by Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Michigan-based Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

It will allow the tribe’s Four Winds South Bend Casino to offer live table games such as blackjack and roulette, slot machines and sports betting. The casino has been limited under federal law to only electronic games since it opened in 2018.

In exchange, the tribe will pay 8% of its slot machine winnings to the state.