This Friday, LC Nature Park will be hosting their Lantern Light Hike event.

The park seeks to protect and restore the area in a meaningful way for students to observe and engage with nature in an entertaining fashion. LC (Loving Carol) Nature Park serves as a living tribute to Carol Brooks for helping to inspire the park’s preservation.

The trail begins at 9744 Aboite Road in Roanoke.

The hike will take place as the sun sets from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., allowing the lanterns to lead the way. Tickets can be purchased online in advance.

For additional information on the hike, you can visit the LC Nature Park page for upcoming events or call (260) 999-3153.