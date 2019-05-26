Layoffs coming after sale of southern Indiana factory

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) - The owner of a southern Indiana factory is warning that the plant's nearly 100 workers could be out of jobs as a new owner takes over.

NIBCO Inc. has filed state notices that it will start layoffs in July at its Charlestown factory. The layoffs come after the Elkhart, Indiana-based valve and fitting manufacturer announced in January it was selling the factory to Viking Group Inc. of Hastings, Michigan.

NIBCO vice president Ed Sullivan tells the News and Tribune that production is being moved to a Goshen, Indiana, plant.

Viking Group purchased NIBCO's line of fittings for the fire sprinkler industry but hasn't announced plans for the Charlestown factory.

Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall says he expects Viking to use the factory but believes some current employees won't be back.