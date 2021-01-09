Lawyers: Woman on US death row not competent for execution

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Federal Executions

FILE – This undated file image provided by Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery shows Lisa Montgomery. A federal appeals court has lifted a judge’s order that had blocked the execution date for Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row. Montgomery was convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby. The ruling was handed down Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. (Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for the only woman on federal death row are asking a judge to halt her execution and arguing she isn’t competent and can’t be put to death.

Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Her lawyers filed a petition Friday in federal court in Indiana seeking to halt the execution. They argue that putting her to death would violate her constitutional rights because she “has brain damage, severe mental illness, and suffered a lifetime of sexual torture.”

Montgomery is one of three inmates scheduled to be executed by the Justice Department next week.

