Lawsuit seeks ouster of suspended Indiana attorney general

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Hill’s law license will be suspended for 30 days over an allegation that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday, May 11, 2020. The unanimous court decision said that the state’s attorney disciplinary commission “proved by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery.” (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit is asking a judge to rule on whether Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill can remain in office even while his law license is suspended for groping four women.

The lawsuit filed Thursday comes after the state Supreme Court declined on Monday a request from the governor for a ruling settling that question. The Republican attorney general began serving the 30-day suspension Monday.

The lawsuit filed by Democratic lawyer William Groth argues Hill no longer meets the requirement that the attorney general be “duly licensed to practice law.”

The attorney general’s office didn’t immediately comment on the lawsuit.