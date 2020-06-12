Lawsuit on Indiana attorney general’s fate likely blocked

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill holds a press conference in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for Republican Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have further delayed action in a lawsuit seeking to remove him from office because of his law license suspension for groping a state legislator and three other women.

The attorney general’s office on Friday filed a motion for a new judge to replace the Marion County judge appointed June 3 to oversee the lawsuit.

The lawyer who filed the suit says that means no court action is likely before Hill’s 30-day law license suspension ends Wednesday.

Attorney William Groth says Hill’s lawyers are trying to “run out the clock” on the lawsuit.

