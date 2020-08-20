Lawsuit dropped over Indiana abortion ultrasound mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood has decided to drop its federal court challenge to an Indiana law requiring women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion.

The law has been blocked by a federal judge’s ruling since 2017.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently sent the case back to an appeals court for further review.

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky and the state said in a Wednesday court filing they agreed the injunction blocking the law should end on Jan. 1. That will give Planned Parenthood time to train staff at its Fort Wayne clinic to operate ultrasound equipment.

Republican state Attorney General Curtis Hill on Thursday described the agreement as a victory. In a statement Hill described the agreement as a victory and said “Planned Parenthood has conceded defeat.”

“The concession makes clear that if anything threatened women’s ability to obtain abortions, it was Planned Parenthood’s own business decisions, not the challenged law — an argument that the State made all along,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood has conceded defeat in a lawsuit that challenged an Indiana law requiring ultrasounds at least 18 hours before women undergo abortions. ⤵️https://t.co/BhMwFznAPI — Curtis T. Hill, Jr. (@AGCurtisHill) August 20, 2020

WANE 15 as requested comment from Planned Parenthood.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.