Lawsuit claims Indiana treasurer granted illegal contracts

In this photo taken on Nov. 6, 2018, Republican Kelly Mitchell speaks during an election night party, Tuesday, in Indianapolis. A whistleblower lawsuit alleges that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in handing out contracts that paid more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A whistleblower lawsuit alleges that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in handing out contracts that paid more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters.

The lawsuit filed by a former top office staffer claims Republican Treasurer Kelly Mitchell bypassed required approvals from other state agencies in giving the contracts without seeking competitive bids. The lawsuit alleges those contracts went to eight banks, a financial services company and the Indianapolis law firm Ice Miller that directly made campaign contributions to Mitchell or had business ties with others which did so.

Officials for Mitchell’s office and Ice Miller declined to comment on the allegations.