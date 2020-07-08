Lawsuit challenges Indiana limits on voting site extensions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A voting rights group claims in a lawsuit that an Indiana law violates the U.S. Constitution by blocking voters and candidates from asking courts to keep polling places open longer because of Election Day troubles.

The law passed by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature in 2019 prevents anyone other than a county election board from requesting court orders extending voting hours.

The federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Common Cause Indiana cites equipment troubles, delays in opening polling sites or ballot shortages during the November 2018 elections in Johnson, Porter and Monroe counties.

