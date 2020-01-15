Lawsuit against Indiana university given class action status

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A judge has granted class-action status to a lawsuit alleging an Indiana university breached its contract by provided substandard living assignments to thousands of students staying in residential halls where mold was found.

Circuit Court Judge Holly Harvey’s Monday ruling comes as Indiana University’s residence centers Foster and McNutt are being renovated, where mold was a problem during the 2018-19 school year. Those projects made more than 2,000 beds unavailable at the residence halls forcing students to live off campus.

The Herald Times reports that despite efforts to clean up the mold, university officials agreed that only a full-scale renovation of the residence centers would eliminate it.

