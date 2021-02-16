Lawmakers weigh bills aimed at prosecutors, IMPD control

Members of the Indiana House convene in the House chamber in the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The House is meeting in a conference room in the state office building to increase social distancing due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawmakers have advanced a bill empowering Indiana’s attorney general to appoint special prosecutors to take over criminal cases that local authorities decide they won’t pursue. They killed a separate measure that would shift control of the Indianapolis police department to a governor-appointed board.

Bill sponsor Sen. Mike Young said the endorsed proposal ensures Indiana prosecutors can’t create lists of crimes they won’t prosecute. The Senate corrections committee on Tuesday did not approve a separate measure that would have taken control of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department away from the mayor of Indianapolis and the city-county council and into the hands of a five-member state board of police.