Lawmakers walk out of statehouse following heated exchange over bill some see as discriminatory

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – There were tense moments at the Indiana Statehouse on Thursday when some Republican lawmakers booed Black lawmakers during a debate on a bill some see as discriminatory.

The bill would allow students and their state dollars to leave South Bend Community Schools, and some Democrats spoke out to say the bill would lead to segregation.

Republican Sean Eberhart of Shelbyville and Democrat Vanessa Summers of Indianapolis exchanged heated words and had to be separated.

Republican Bob Morris of Fort Wayne had to physically remove Eberhart away, according to the Chairwoman of the Black Caucus.

She spoke to the press with House Minority leader Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne who says the heckling needs to stop.

“Our members deserve to be heard, and they deserve the respect of all members on the floor, and whatever you want to attribute it to whether it’s the new room we’re in, I don’t know I don’t really care. It needs to stop and it needs to stop immediately,” GiaQuinta said.

The bill passes in a close vote.