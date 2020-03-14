Lawmakers OK bill cementing landmark Lake Michigan ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (The Times) — Indiana lawmakers have passed legislation to embrace a landmark state Supreme Court decision affirming that the Lake Michigan shoreline is publicly owned and open to all for recreation.

The General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday. The bill covers the core holdings of the court’s 2018 ruling, which says the shoreline is held in trust for use by all Indiana residents.

The legislation confirms that Hoosiers have a right to use the shore for walking, fishing, boating, swimming and any other recreational purpose. It now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb.

