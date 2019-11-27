Lawmakers look to expand immunity granted under Lifeline law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — For seven years, the Indiana Lifeline Law has provided immunity to underage drinkers who call 911 for a drunk friend in medical need. State Senator Jim Merritt believes this law has the potential to save even more lives if lawmakers expand the immunity to the underage drinker in medical need.

Some students, such as 18-year-old UIndy student Genesis Brown, say they likely wouldn’t call the lifeline if they knew their friend would get in trouble.

Senator Merritt says that’s exactly what’s happening. Students just let their friends sleep it off and think they will just wake up hungover in the morning, though some people have actually died when their situation is ignored.

Some argue this bill could enable underage people to drink alcohol. Genesis Brown says that’s naive.

“You’re not encouraging it but you know it’s more than likely going to happen so it is better to put things in place to help save other people’s lives.”

Senator Merritt has proposed this idea several times before, but he says this time will be different.

“The case can be made that over the last seven years, we’ve saved 54 lives, that so many different groups are supporting us.”

He says people had the same enabling argument when it came to Narcan.

“We’ve saved a lot of lives with Narcan being in everybody’s hands and that took three sessions to do so as well.”