Lawmakers adopt penalties for failing to protect monuments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Legislature has passed a bill that allows the state to withhold funding to cities that fail to protect public monuments and memorials from vandalism.

It’s part of an attempt by Republican lawmakers to deter protests that have elevated since the death of George Floyd.

State agencies would be allowed to withhold certain discretionary funds from local governments that don’t prioritize the protection of certain facilities, monuments, memorials and statues.

The Senate measure was also amended by lawmakers in the House to revive language from another bill to make it easier to charge rioters with a felony.

The bill now heads to the governor.