Large warehouse for Walmart planned near Indianapolis

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (AP) — A 2.2 million-square-foot warehouse with space for 146 truck docks is being planned just outside Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the project for Walmart would be built just north of the Indianapolis Regional Airport near the Hancock County community of Mount Comfort. Walmart already has Indiana distribution centers in Plainfield, Greencastle and Gas City. A Hancock County zoning board approved the project last month but the developer hasn’t yet said when construction would begin.

