Lamborghini hits 213 mph on I-465, driver charged after posting video

Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A suburban Indianapolis man has been charged with driving a Lamborghini more than 200 mph along Interstate 465 late last year.

Indiana State Police launched an investigation after tips were received about a social media video that showed a black Lamborghini “being driven recklessly” on I-465. In the video, which state police said is now considered evidence in the case, the supercar is shown stopped in the left lane of I-465 before it accelerates rapidly.

The video shows the speedometer reach 213 mph before the driver decelerates.

According to state police, a follow-up investigation by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists estimated the vehicle’s speed at 198 mile per hour as it passed another vehicle.

The alleged driver – 33-year-old Gabriel Sleiman of Westfield – has been charged with Reckless Driving at unreasonable high or low speed so to endanger safety.

