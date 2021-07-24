Lake Monroe beaches, fishing docks closed due to flooding

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Public beaches along the Lake Monroe shoreline remain closed more than a week after multiple rounds of heavy rain passed through south-central Indiana.

The beaches at Fairfax and Paynetown state recreation areas were closed by lake officials last weekend after several days of heavy downpours caused widespread flooding in the area.

Michael Prier, an office worker at the Paynetown office at Lake Monroe, told The Herald Times that lake waters on Thursday were up 6 feet from normal levels.

Days earlier, the lake was 10 feet above normal. Lake Monroe’s public fishing docks also remain closed because of the high water. All boat ramps and campgrounds near Lake Monroe remain open.