Lake Michigan waves wash away pavement in NW Indiana town

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (The Times) — Waves from Lake Michigan have washed away a section of pavement in a Northwest Indiana town, threatening utility lines and nearby homes.

Rangers with the Indiana Dunes National Park stood guard Thursday at a sharp cliff overlooking Lake Michigan that was once parking for Lakeview Beach in the town of Beverly Shores, about 40 miles east of Chicago.

Beverly Shores Town Council President Geof Benson told The (Northwest Indiana) Times a section of roadway near that location has been closed for the past month. Bruce Rowe, the park’s supervisory ranger, says a “significant piece of pavement was lost.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.