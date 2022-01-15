Lake County city considering vacant land for riverfront district

ST. JOHN, Ind. (AP) — Officials in a northwestern Indiana city are considering a possible riverfront district designation for a stretch of vacant land to attract development.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports Saturday that the St. John Town Council was told this week that businesses could include restaurants with outdoor dining, a banquet hall and possibly a boutique hotel. But more liquor licenses are needed.

Town Councilman Mike Aurelio said St. John is out of those licenses, meaning the only way new restaurants can obtain them is by purchasing them from other businesses at prices as high as $500,000.

If the area were to be declared a riverfront district, liquor licenses would be unlimited and would cost a standard price of $1,000.