INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana’s latest COVID community spread map is still overwhelmingly red, but spotted with four orange counties to the north.

Two are in northeast Indiana: LaGrange and Adams counties.

The state has spent the last three weeks entirely red, the worst category for community spread of the virus.

Daily cases have fallen sharply in Indiana in the last three weeks, from 17,000 cases to 3,000 cases per day.

Indiana Department of Health

For more detailed information on COVID in Indiana, visit coronavirus.in.gov.