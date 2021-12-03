Lafayette state police post adds new K-9 to ranks

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police Lafayette Post has welcomed a new K-9 unit to their team.

K-9 Bo, who recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy, will join Trooper Devin Farmer on the job. Bo is named in honor of Trooper Peter “BO” Stephens, who died in the line duty October 12, 2019. Stephens was on his way to help another trooper who had called for assistance when around 10:25 p.m., his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. Stephan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Farmer and Bo were one of eleven K-9 teams to complete the training. They underwent a 12-week program and logged more than 400 hours of training at all hours and in all weather conditions before being certified.