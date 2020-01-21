Lafayette Police Department: 1 killed in officer-involved shooting

The Lafayette Police Department responded to a 911 call at 2:13 p.m. on a report of a person with a gun near State Street and South 23rd Street.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Lafayette Monday afternoon.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to a 911 call at 2:13 p.m. on a report of a person with a gun near State Street and South 23rd Street.

Officers arrived to find an armed man, and police attempted to negotiate with him to surrender, according to LPD.

“During that time, an officer fired his weapon striking the armed man,” LPD said in a release.

Police say they attempted to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

No officers were hurt, and the public is not in danger, LPD says.

Authorities say the intersection of State Street and South 23rd Street will remain closed for several hours.