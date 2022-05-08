TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An intoxicated man was arrested after police discovered he had been driving a stolen car with drugs inside.

Just before 10:30 p.m., an ISP trooper responded to reports of an unconscious person inside a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 500 East and 1200 South. The trooper and a Montgomery County deputy found Bradley Cain, 40, of Lafayette in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, which was still in drive.

Officers and a K-9 reportedly searched the vehicle and found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The trooper discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Lafayette, and it was later returned to its owner.

The trooper noted Cain showed numerous signs of impairment. Cain was taken the hospital and police said he refused to take a drug test. A warrant for a certified test was obtained, and the results are pending.

Cain was released from the hospital and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail. He was arrested and charged with the following: