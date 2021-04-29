Lafayette man charged in assault of 9-year-old girl being investigated in connection with Delphi murders

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Investigators in Delphi are looking into a possible new lead in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
Last week, James Brian Chadwell was arrested in Lafayette. He’s accused of kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said investigators had Chadwell on their radar in the Delphi case.
“The information [regarding Mr. Chadwell] has been shared with us and our investigators are looking into him,” Leazenby said in a statement.
In the Lafayette case, Chadwell is charged with attempted murder, child molesting, attempted child molesting, kidnapping, criminal confinement, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation. Prosecutors want Chadwell classified as a habitual offender, which would add a sentence enhancement if he’s found guilty.
It’s very early in the process, and investigators aren’t sharing many details about a possible connection to the Delphi murders.
Abby Williams and Libby German were found murdered after hiking on trails near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi in February 2017. The high-profile case remains unsolved, even though investigators have released sketches and audio of the suspect.
Investigators have received thousands of tips regarding a possible suspect; so far, those haven’t panned out.
Anyone with information about the case should send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call toll-free at 844-459-5786.