Kroger to hold hiring fair on Saturday at all stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Kroger has announced that as customers move toward a post-pandemic lifestyle, its stores intend to be fully-staffed and ready for a busy summer. To help with this, Kroger is hiring at every store in the central division.

“If you love people and you love food, our stores are wonderful places to help make customers’ lives easier and their summer celebrations brighter,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of the Kroger Central Division. “Our division serves people in four states and we know every community has dedicated and friendly people who would be wonderful additions to the Kroger family, and if they’re ready to return to the job market, now is the time.”

The company announced that it is holding a hiring fair is on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at all stores. Kroger said there are hundreds of jobs available.

“Some jobs are perfect for students seeking summer employment. Others are full-time, permanent positions. The new employees might join the popular e-commerce team, supporting Kroger Pickup; they might be cashiers; they might find a variety of opportunities that will help Kroger keep its stores fully-stocked with fresh, affordable food and other family essentials,” Kroger said.

Interested candidates are are invited to visit the manager or a recruiter at any time in any neighborhood Kroger. Openings can also be viewed on jobs.kroger.com by entering a ZIP Code and then submitting an online application.