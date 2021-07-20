Kroger looking to hire 600 employees across the state

INDIANA (WANE) – Kroger is looking to hire 600 employees at its stores across Indiana. The company will hold a hiring event on Thursday.

“We like to say Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career,” said division president Colleen Juergensen, “At Kroger, we are embracing collaboration and innovation to attract and develop talent, to reward associates, and to provide customer experiences that are consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

According to its press release, the hiring event will be held at Indiana Kroger stores from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The release also says Kroger provides competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement in addition to a tuition reimbursement program and discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services and travel.







“In the present labor market, job hunters want to work for companies that are growing and improving every day, and committed to offering a diverse, inclusive, and engaging culture where they can thrive and excel,” said Juergensen. “We’re confident, with everything we offer, Kroger is for them.”

Job seekers unable to attend Thursday’s Hiring Event are invited to visit jobs.kroger.com