Kosciusko County receives new Safe Haven Baby Box

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WSBT) – Mothers in crisis have a new place to turn to in Kosciusko County. There’s a new baby box to drop off your baby if you can no longer take care of it in Syracuse, Indiana.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes aim to help those women who feel like there is no other option.

“I think we are giving them hope because they know they’ve given their baby a future and I believe that they are leaving more healthy and whole because they’ve not just discarded and thrown a baby away, because I know the trauma of women,” says Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name.

The organization chose a location “off the beaten path” to help mothers remain anonymous. There are now 11 of these boxes across Indiana.