Kokomo man suffers life-threatening injuries after Miami Co. crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Kokomo man was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a three-vehicle crash.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash near U.S. 31 and Business 31 just before 8:00 a.m. in Miami County. The preliminary investigation suggested that Christopher Salinas, 24, was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion southbound on U.S. 31 when he failed to stop at a red light, rear-ending a 2009 International straight truck. The crash caused the truck to go into the adjacent lane and hit a 2019 Cadillac Escalade.

Salinas was flown from the scene of the crash to a regional hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries. Neither the driver of the truck or Escalade were injured.