Kokomo man gets in-home detention for deadly 2019 crash

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A Kokomo man has been sentenced to a month of in-home detention for a 2019 crash that killed a 76-year-old woman in a department store’s parking lot.

A Howard County judge sentenced Kody Key on Monday to 60 days in the county jail but suspended all but 30 days which Key must spend on in-home detention.

The Kokomo Tribune reports Key pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a scheduled 1 or 2 controlled substance in a person’s body.

In February 2019, Key struck and killed Sharon K. Edwards of Peru with his truck in a J.C. Penney parking lot at a Kokomo mall.