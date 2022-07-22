GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Keystone RV plans to close two of its northern Indiana plants this fall, costing more than 300 workers their jobs.

The company, which makes travel trailers, campers and other vehicles, said in a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it will close two Goshen plants, known as Plant 41 and Plant 705, effective Sept. 23.

Keystone RV President and CEO Jeff Runels says up to 334 employees may lose their jobs but “a small number of employees may be retained to support other operations or production facilities.”

In a letter to employees, the company told workers that the plant closures are expected to be permanent.