Kentucky woman killed in crash after colliding with truck and striking tree in I-64 construction zone

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Kentucky woman was killed after she collided with a truck, ran into an I-64 construction zone and struck a tree on Friday evening.

According to Indiana State Police, Leah McMillen, 52, of Louisville, KY, was driving eastbound in the left lane on I-64 near the 47.5 mile-marker and approached the left lane closure marked with orange barrels and signs that indicated construction. A box truck was traveling eastbound in the right lane on I-64 and was approaching the same construction site.

McMillen attempted to pass the truck before the left lane ended, but the right rear of her vehicle collided with the left side of the truck, causing her to lose control. Her car left the roadway on the south side, struck a tree, overturned, and came to a final rest in a ditch with approximately one foot of standing water.

McMillen was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the box truck was not injured.

Indiana State Police did not release any further information at this time.