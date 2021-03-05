Kentucky woman in critical condition after crashing into barrier on I-65

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Louisville woman is in critical condition after crashing into a concrete barrier wall in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on I-65.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Clark County authorities were dispatched a crash on reports of a vehicle that crashed into a barrier wall on I-65 southbound near the three mile marker. The vehicle was reported to be on fire, with the driver still inside.

When first responders arrived, they removed the driver, Cheyenne Brown, 55, and extinguish the flames, the press release said.

Brown was rushed an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable but critical condition.

An Indiana State Police crash reconstructionist was called to the scene to assist with the investigation, the press release said. A preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was southbound on U.S. 31 and attempted to merge onto southbound I-65. For an unknown reason, the vehicle continued across all interstate lanes before colliding with the median barrier wall.

This crash is still under investigation.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Clarksville Police Department, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, the Clarksville Fire Department, and New Chapel EMS.