NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police have identified a Louisville, Kentucky, man as the motorist who was killed in a fiery southern Indiana crash following a pursuit.

Police say the crash Tuesday afternoon in New Albany killed 36-year-old Darrell Lee Taylor.

They say the crash occurred after a New Albany police officer tried to pull over a Dodge Challenger for reckless driving but the vehicle fled. It struck an SUV and crashed into a van in a parking lot. The van caught fire, but no one was inside the van. Two other people were injured.