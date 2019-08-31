Kentucky man arrested after leading Indiana State Police on chase

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested after leading an Indiana State Police trooper on a chase in Warrick County early Saturday morning.

The trooper arrested Adam Rankin of Owensboro, KY, on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine and Reckless Driving.

According to Indiana State Police, Rankin sped off after Trooper Kyle Otolski tried to conduct a traffic stop when Rankin failed to signal. Police said Rankin turned off his vehicle’s headlights and disregarded several stop signs before finally stopping and surrendering.

A Warrick County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K-9 then arrived and assisted. While walking around the vehicle the K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside. A search revealed two bottles containing meth.

Rankin was then transported to the Warrick County Jail where is currently being held on bond.