Karen Pence touts Trump’s reelection bid with Indiana filing

Second lady Karen Pence speaks with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb at the Statehouse after delivering paperwork to Brad King, right, putting President Donald Trump’s name on the Indiana primary ballot, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donald Trump supporters cheered as Karen Pence returned to the Indiana Statehouse where her husband used to be governor to file paperwork putting Trump’s name on the state’s presidential primary ballot.

Vice President Mike Pence’s wife walked with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and about 50 supporters to the secretary of state’s office for Wednesday’s formal filing.

Pence then boasted about national economic growth, the low unemployment rate and new foreign trade deals under Trump, saying “It has been three years of promises made and promises kept.”

Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld will also be listed on Indiana’s Republican primary ballot in May.

