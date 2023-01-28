LAWERENCE COUNY, Ind. (WANE) — What started as a traffic stop for one vehicle on SR 37 resulted in two arrests for multiple felonies, including dealing and possessing cocaine, on Friday.

Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Richard Klun was working near I-69 and SR 37 during a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness campaign when he and Trooper Ben Burris stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The vehicle was operated by 29-year-old Jamisha Pantoja and 32-year-old passenger Lacie Randolph along with a 2-year-old child.

As troopers spoke with the two women, they suspected “criminal activity” and deployed Police K-9 Loki. Loki “gave a positive alert” which resulted in a search.

With the assistance of Trooper Chance Humphrey, troopers found approximately 60 grams of cocaine, three grams of methamphetamine, other controlled substances, digital scales and a loaded handgun. Both women were arrested and sent to Lawrence County Jail on the following charges.

Pantoja:

Dealing Cocaine, a Level 2 Felony

Possession of Cocaine, a Level 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 5 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, a Level 6 Felony

Randolph:

Dealing Cocaine, a Level 2 Felony

Possession of Cocaine, a Level 3 Felony

As a result, the 2-year-old was released to the Indiana Department of Child Services.