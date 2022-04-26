CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The federal government is accusing a southern Indiana town of discriminating against a man with HIV who applied to become a police officer.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Clarksville, Indiana.

The government says Clarksville police had offered a job to a man who was already working as a volunteer reserve officer but then dropped the offer in 2015 based on his HIV status.

HIV is a virus that can weaken the immune system, though the Justice Department says the man has controlled it with medication.

Clarksville’s town manager, Kevin Baity, says the town is working with the Justice Department to “find an amicable solution.”