Justice Department awards more than $333M to fight opioid crisis

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) — The Justice Department Office of Justice Programs (OJP) announced it will award more than $333 million to help communities fight the opioid crisis, including more than $1.2 million to the Northern District of Indiana.

The OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katherine Sullivan spoke to a group officials in West Virginia Friday to announce the program.

“The opioid crisis has destroyed far too many lives and left too many Americans feeling helpless and hopeless,” said Sullivan. “This epidemic—the most deadly in our nation’s history—is introducing new dangers and loading public health responsibilities onto the public safety duties of our law enforcement officers. The Department of Justice is here to support them during this unprecedented and extremely challenging time.”

More than 130 people die daily from opioid-related overdoses, according to the Department of Justice. The awards announced Friday will support an array of activities that will be determined by local districts.

The following awards were made to organizations in the Northern District of Indiana:

Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site-based Program

LaPorte, Indiana Circuit Court $555,424

LaPorte, Indiana Circuit Court $555,424 Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program

Lake County Municipal Court- Gary $219,649

Lake County Municipal Court- Gary $219,649 Family Drug Court Program

Grant County Family Recovery Court $493,722

Information about the programs and awards announced today is available here. For more information about OJP awards, visit the OJP Awards Data webpage.